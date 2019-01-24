Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big Burrito Group Executive Chef Bill Fuller stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a recipe that’s perfect for using up leftovers.

Beef Short Rib Quesadilla

Ingredients:

As much braised beef short rib as you can fit on the tortilla

4 Slices Aged Cheddar

¼ C. Cooked, sliced carrots

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

1 Tbs. Mayonnaise

Grated fresh radish if desired

Directions:

1) Heat a flat iron skillet on medium heat.

2) Heat beef short rib and carrots separately.

3) Place tortilla on flattop griddle. Spread with mayo and mustard.

4) Add slices of cheese evenly dispersed.

5) Top with beef and carrots.

6) Fold in half. (pay attention to the distribution of toppings when folding the quesadilla – all pieces need to have an even mix of all ingredients.)

7) When lightly browned, remove to the cutting board. Cut into thirds.

Pizza Meat Quesadilla

Ingredients:

4 Slices Salami

4 Slices Pepperoni

2 Slices Provolone

2 Slices Mozzarella

1 C. Tomato sauce

5-6 ea, Hot pepper rings

A few leaves fresh basil

Directions:

1) Heat a flat iron skillet on medium heat.

2) Lightly toast the pepperoni and salami slices on the skillet.

3) Place tortilla on flattop griddle. Add slices of cheese evenly dispersed.

4) Spread with a few tablespoons of sauce. Reserve the rest for dipping.

5) Lay meats atop sauce.

6) Sprinkle with torn basil leaves and hot pepper rings.

7) Fold in half. (pay attention to the distribution of toppings when folding the quesadilla – all pieces need to have an even mix of all ingredients.)

8) When lightly browned, remove to the cutting board. Cut into thirds.

Leftover Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients:

½ C. Pulled leftover chicken, lightly warmed

3 oz. Fresh goat cheese

3 oz. Shredded mozzarella

2 Tbs Dried cranberries

1 Tbs Chopped fresh sage

Leftover cranberry sauce for dipping

Directions:

1) Heat a flat iron skillet on medium heat.

2) Place tortilla on flattop griddle. Distribute cheeses over tortilla.

3) Sprinkle with chicken, cranberries, and sage. Season with salt and pepper.

4) Fold in half. (pay attention to the distribution of toppings when folding the quesadilla – all pieces need to have an even mix of all ingredients.)

5) When lightly browned, remove to the cutting board. Cut into thirds.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Quesadilla

Ingredients:

1 cup Roasted Brussels Sprouts

1 ea. 10” Flour Tortilla

2 slices Cheddar Cheese

3/4 cup Chopped Bacon

1 1/2 vol. oz. Jalapeño Jelly

Directions:

1) In a non stick skillet, heat roasted brussels sprouts.

2) Place tortilla on flattop griddle. Add cheddar cheese.

3) Add hot brussels sprouts and chopped bacon.

4) Squeeze Jalapeño Jelly onto quesadilla.

5) Fold in half.

6) When lightly browned, remove to the cutting board. Cut into thirds.