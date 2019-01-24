Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) – Multiple people were trapped inside an SUV after the car flipped and landed in a creek in Finleyville.

The Finleyville Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook showing the accident that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Mingo Church Road involving a black Dodge SUV.

Emergency responders say that a driver and a child were trapped inside the vehicle. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they say the child was already rescued from the car, but the driver remained trapped.

According to firefighters, the driver was extricated from the vehicle after crews were able to stabilize the SUV and remove the roof sheeting and supports.

The condition of both patients is unknown at this time.