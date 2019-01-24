Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins fans will love the newest exhibition at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.

The Heinz History center unveiled a sneak peak of A Great Day for Hockey Thursday morning.

The exhibit features artifacts from all five of the Penguins Stanley Cup teams, including memorabilia from Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Marc-Andre Fleury.

It’s a hockey night, well, not night but #Exhibit at the @HistoryCenter! The @penguins entire history is going on display from their 5 @StanleyCup to a life size #Lemieux! You can even gate your @NHLFlyers hate on in some bubble hockey! More tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vEV8HPs7wh — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) January 24, 2019

Penguins CEO David Morehouse was on hand for the unveiling and was happy to see how the exhibit turned out.

“We are proud to be a part of what the Pirates and Steelers have built,” Morehouse said. “We are very fortunate as Pittsburghers to be able to witness the type of talent that the Penguins have been able to have through the years. You see it on the walls.”

The history of the organization, as well as the sport of hockey in the city of Pittsburgh will be highlighted in the exhibit. Interactive sections will provide entertainment for all ages. The scene also features a life-sized figure of Mario Lemieux hoisting the Stanley Cup.

“When we opened the museum 15 years ago, we only had two Stanley Cups,” museum President and CEO Andrew Masich said. “The Penguins have now earned five. We’re going to tell all those stories here in the hockey exhibit. Hockey goes back to the 1890s here in Pittsburgh and we tell that whole story from the Duquesne Garden right up to the Civic Arena right up to today.”

The exhibit will officially open to the public on Saturday, January 26th.

The entire exhibit breakdown can be seen at the Heinz History Center’s website.