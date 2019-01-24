Filed Under:Hempfield Township, High Park Volunteer Fire Department, Local TV, Millersdale Road

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency responders in Hempfield Township were called to the scene of an accident where one vehicle was flipped onto its side.

The accident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Millersdale Road. According to the High Park Volunteer Fire Department, emergency responders were on the scene of the accident within minutes of the original 911 call.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to extricate a patient from the vehicle, according to the fire departments post on Facebook. One person was transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at the time.

