Filed Under:Local TV, Monongahela Incline, Port Authority of Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Monongahela Incline is back up and running after a water main break caused damage over the weekend.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced the good news on their Twitter account around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The incline has been closed since Saturday, and Port Authority has been running shuttle buses between the upper and lower incline stations in the meantime.

