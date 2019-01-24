Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Monongahela Incline is back up and running after a water main break caused damage over the weekend.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced the good news on their Twitter account around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Mon Incline is officially open! pic.twitter.com/XMkn3UrdMF — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 24, 2019

The incline has been closed since Saturday, and Port Authority has been running shuttle buses between the upper and lower incline stations in the meantime.