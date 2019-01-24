Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in North Braddock.

Police were called to Lobinger Road around 10 a.m. for a report of a man being shot.

Allegheny County Police say officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, the man likely wounded himself accidentally.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.