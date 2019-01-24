Filed Under:Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can now register your kids for one of the 2019 Pittsburgh Pirates summer camps.

There will be four one-week camps for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 13.

Kids will learn how to hit, catch and all the other fundamentals of baseball.

Each week of camp will consist of four days of baseball instruction and competition and one day-long visit to PNC Park. Participating kids will receive a full Pirates camp uniform, including a hat, jersey, pants, socks and belt.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with a current or former Pirates player, and kids will receive an autographed photo.

For more information and to register your child, visit Pirates.com/Camps.

Parents with questions can email info@piratessummercamps.com or call (412) 386-9099.

