Tell us which story “You Want to Know” about for our next episode.

Do you want to know about the movie theater at the old Pittsburgh airport?

Sure, we have stores and restaurants now, but back in the day, travelers at Greater Pitt catching a flight could also catch a film.

Or do you want to know about the Pittsburgh parking chair?

We save spaces with them, but how did the idea start? And is it even legal?

Let us know which story you want to know about, and whichever one gets more votes, we’ll have for you on our next show!

Voting for this episode is closed. Watch the next episode to see which story won!

