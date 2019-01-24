Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMERDING (KDKA) — Police surrounded a home in Wilmerding on Thursday after a vehicle fled from a traffic stop.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirm that officers pulled over a vehicle on Route 30 just after 2 p.m. The driver then sped off.

Police found the vehicle in Wilmerding and surrounded a home on Glenn Street near Florence Street.

The scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

