MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A girl from the North Hills has won a gardening contest for growing an enormous cabbage.

Lily Reis was randomly selected by the state Department of Agriculture as the winner from Pennsylvania for her huge cabbage plant.

The contest is part of the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

Reis will get a $1,000 savings bond from Bonnie Plants to put towards her future education.

Bonnie Plants says: “Green thumbs and perseverance can pay off, providing participating children with as great sense of pride and accomplishment, a humongous cabbage, and for the lucky state winner, the beginning of an educational fund for college.”

Reis is a student at Peebles Elementary School.

Nearly 32,000 children from all across Pennsylvania participated in the contest.