MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A girl from the North Hills has won a gardening contest for growing an enormous cabbage.

Lily Reis was randomly selected by the state Department of Agriculture as the winner from Pennsylvania for her huge cabbage plant.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bonnie Plants)

The contest is part of the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

Reis will get a $1,000 savings bond from Bonnie Plants to put towards her future education.

Bonnie Plants says: “Green thumbs and perseverance can pay off, providing participating children with as great sense of pride and accomplishment, a humongous cabbage, and for the lucky state winner, the beginning of an educational fund for college.”

Reis is a student at Peebles Elementary School.

Nearly 32,000 children from all across Pennsylvania participated in the contest.

