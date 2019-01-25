Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAN JOSE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins Captain and All-Star Sidney Crosby will not participate in the NHL Skills Competition this weekend.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Penguins beat writer Jason Mackey reported that Crosby will miss Friday nights events with an illness.

“Per the NHL, Sidney Crosby will not participate in tonight’s Skills Competition because of illness. … If Sid got what I had, I don’t blame him.”

Crosby also will make an attempt to play in the All-Star Game Saturday night.

“Again, also per the NHL announcement, Crosby plans on playing in the game tomorrow. But will miss the Skills Competition.”

Crosby is in San Jose with fellow Penguins Kris Letang for the NHL’s All-Star weekend.

The All-Star Game takes place Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.