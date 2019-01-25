Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE HEIGHTS (KDKA) — One person ran from a crash that left another person trapped in Duquesne Heights on Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Republic Street near Greenleaf Street.

One vehicle rolled over in the crash.

Pittsburgh Police say according to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle managed to get out and run away from the crash.

The driver left a female passenger, who was trapped in the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details