ORLANDO (KDKA) — After another bout with cancer, hall of fame quarterback Jim Kelly has beat the disease once again.

At the Pro Bowl this week, fellow cancer survivor and Steelers running back James Conner took a picture with the former Bills signal caller.

Never give up. 💪 #KellyTough | #ConnerStrong | #FootballisFamily

Jim’s wife Jill took the picture of the duo that has taken social media by storm.

“These two know the game of football,” Kelly said. “And they know cancer. Superstars and Survivors…NEVER GIVE UP!”