PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is recruiting waterways conservation officers.

They’re looking for up to 20 recruits to begin training this summer.

The application period is Jan. 30 through Feb. 19.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

• Pennsylvania residency

• Possess a valid driver’s license

• Be at least 21 years of age

• High School Graduate or GED

• Pass a criminal history background check

Selected individuals will report for training this summer and be commissioned in the summer of 2020.

Additional information is available at fishandboat.com or by calling (717) 705-7820.