PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cold weather will continue into the start of the weekend.

Early Saturday, temperatures will dip into the “tweens” and single digits in the region.

Snow showers will accompany the cold early Saturday. Just like most of the snow expected in the coming days, it won’t really amount to much. Look for less than an inch in most places.

Temperatures will briefly climb to start the new week. It will get just warm enough for some areas to see a mix of rain and snow Monday, but look for all snow showers Tuesday, as what will likely be the coldest air so far this season punches into the region.

This will take overnight low temperatures below zero and leave daytime highs struggling to get out of the single digits. — Ray Petelin