SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County late Friday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on I-80 westbound in Shenango Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say 53-year-old Wayne Nelson Grahl was traveling west on I-80 in the right lane when he left his lane, struck a ditch on the front passenger side of the road and crashed.

Grahl was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to state police, Grahl was not wearing his seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.