STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — A series of shootings in State College has left three people dead, including the alleged gunman.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill on Atherton Street. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles from Penn State University’s main campus.

Police said a man was shot and killed at the bar. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jordan Witmer, of Bellefonte, shot and killed 62-year-old Dean Beachy, of Millersburg, Ohio, at the bar. He also wounded a woman whom he apparently had been in a relationship with, along with another man.

Witmer then drove away from the bar and later broke into a home, where he fatally shot the homeowner, 83-year-old George McCormick, before turning the gun on himself.

“I know we were starting to get some inquiries about whether there was a second shooter or whatever. I just was to allay the public’s fear, there is no danger to anyone else. The actor that did the shootings is now deceased and he was tied to both of these,” said State College Police Chief John Gardner.

The man killed inside his home reportedly had no connection to the shooter, officials said.

