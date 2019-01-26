Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – With temperatures in the 20s Saturday night, some residents in Mount Oliver are forced to get by with no heat.

Columbia Gas experienced a drop in pressure on a natural gas distribution line there, and about 150 customers lost service. Crews restored service to about 70 percent of the customers as of 10:30 p.m., according to a representative from Columbia Gas.

UPDATE: Columbia Gas crews have restored service to more than 50 customers affected by the gas outage in Mt. Oliver, PA. Customers not home during the service restoration process can call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 fora service technician to be dispatched. pic.twitter.com/EvmqY0Rtyt — ColumbiaGasPA (@ColumbiaGasPA) January 27, 2019

The affected streets include Koehler Avenue, Locust Avenue, Moye Place, Sherman Street, Stamm Avenue and Walnut Street.

Technicians, who are going door-to-door to each customer’s home to perform safety checks and relight gas appliances, expect to have service restored to the majority of customers by midnight, according to Columbia Gas.

A warming center is available at the Mount Oliver Volunteer Fire Department at 120 Brownsville Road. It will remain open until the gas outage has been fully repaired.