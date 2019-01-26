  • KDKA TVOn Air

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – With temperatures in the 20s Saturday night, some residents in Mount Oliver are forced to get by with no heat.

Columbia Gas experienced a drop in pressure on a natural gas distribution line there, and about 150 customers lost service. Crews restored service to about 70 percent of the customers as of 10:30 p.m., according to a representative from Columbia Gas.

The affected streets include Koehler Avenue, Locust Avenue, Moye Place, Sherman Street, Stamm Avenue and Walnut Street.

Technicians, who are going door-to-door to each customer’s home to perform safety checks and relight gas appliances, expect to have service restored to the majority of customers by midnight, according to Columbia Gas.

A warming center is available at the Mount Oliver Volunteer Fire Department at 120 Brownsville Road. It will remain open until the gas outage has been fully repaired.

