  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bus Accident, Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An ambulance took a man to the hospital on Saturday after he said he was hit by a Port Authority Bus.

The incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m. Downtown near Wood Street and Forbes Avenue, turned out to be a case of a man who was highly intoxicated. The man told police officers that he was struck by a bus despite there being no evidence of that happening. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The area was temporarily blocked off while police cleared the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s