PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An ambulance took a man to the hospital on Saturday after he said he was hit by a Port Authority Bus.

The incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m. Downtown near Wood Street and Forbes Avenue, turned out to be a case of a man who was highly intoxicated. The man told police officers that he was struck by a bus despite there being no evidence of that happening. The investigation is ongoing.

The area was temporarily blocked off while police cleared the scene.