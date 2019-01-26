Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another round of snow hits our region overnight Saturday through noon Sunday, dropping around an inch of snow for the Pittsburgh area and up to 2-inches in the Laurels/Ridges and closer to I-80.

Temperatures stay fairly steady overnight and warm close to the freezing mark Sunday.

Monday will bring a brief warmup before the bottom falls out on temperatures

Tuesday night into Wednesday, a polar blast drops temps to single digits with wind chills well below zero for the second half of the week.

