By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another round of snow hits our region overnight Saturday through noon Sunday, dropping around an inch of snow for the Pittsburgh area and up to 2-inches in the Laurels/Ridges and closer to I-80.

Temperatures stay fairly steady overnight and warm close to the freezing mark Sunday.

Monday will bring a brief warmup before the bottom falls out on temperatures

Tuesday night into Wednesday, a polar blast drops temps to single digits with wind chills well below zero for the second half of the week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

