Filed Under:Robert Morris Basketball, Wagner Basketball

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Malik Petteway scored 13 points, Jon Williams hit a clutch jumper and Robert Morris went 8 of 8 from the foul line in the last half minute to defeat Wagner 57-51 on Saturday.

The Colonials (12-9, 7-1 Northeast Conference), who have won four straight, had let a 12-point lead midway through the second half slip down to 47-45 when Wagner’s Elijah Davis made a pair of free throws with 1:32 to play. Williams knocked down his late-in-the-shot clock jumper with a minute to go, Josh Williams then made four-straight free throws and Matty McConnell made four straight.

Robert Morris led 24-19 at the half, when a total of 11 fouls were called and one free throw was shot. There were 24 fouls in the second half and Wagner went 15 of 16 from the line and RMU 15 of 17. Both teams shot less than 35 percent.

Romone Saunders scored 16 points for the Seahawks (9-10, 4-4), including three free throws and a 3-pointer in the last 10 seconds to force RMU to make free throws.

