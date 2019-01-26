  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Bob Allen
Filed Under:Bob Allen, Local TV, Penn Hills, Shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn Hills police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the parking lot of the lounge on Verona Road.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The shooting happened after 48-year old Paul McMillan got into a fight with the suspect inside the lounge. The fight was broken up, but the suspect went outside to his car got a gun and waiting McMillan to come outside

Paul McMillan (Photo Courtesy Of STK Embrace Life.)

The owner says they walked McMillan to his car but as they were walking away they heard gunshots.

Apparently the gunman was waiting for him and shot him several times. McMillan died at the hospital.

