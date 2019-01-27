  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some nice sunshine for Sunday gives way to clear and cold conditions in the evening before the week takes a turn.

Photo Credit: KDKA

There will be sunshine to start Monday and then rain showers move in Monday night and change over to snow overnight into Tuesday morning.

The area will see 1-2 inches of snow through the day Tuesday before the big arctic blast arrives Tuesday night through Friday morning with single digit highs and wind chills well below zero.

