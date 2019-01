Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of stamps and other services prior to this weekend.

The price of a first-class stamp is now 55 cents. The nickel increase is the largest percentage hike since 1991 when postage increased from 25 to 29 cents.

The reason for the hike?

The Postal Service lost nearly $4 Billion in 2018 following less volume and higher pension and health care costs.