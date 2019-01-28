Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Super Bowl is this coming weekend, and while the game is always interesting, many people tune in just for the commercials.

So what’s your favorite Super Bowl commercial of all time?

CBS wants you to vote for the all-time funniest Super Bowl commercial.

They’ve picked the top 10, and you need to help narrow it down.

Visit this link to watch the commercials, then cast your vote.

The winner will be announced Tuesday night during “The Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019 Special,” which will also include a sneak peek of some of this year’s commercials.

It airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday here on KDKA.