PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Durian, a former member of the KDKA family, passed away on Monday morning.

He most recently worked in Maryland.

Our sister station WJZ in Baltimore reports that Durian was at his Baltimore County home when he suffered a stroke. He had also been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Durian was one of the first hosts of KDKA’s “Evening Magazine” back in the ’70s and ’80s.

He also worked on several other shows and projects at KDKA before leaving in 1982.

Durian then moved to Baltimore, where he went on to become a beloved figure on WBAL-TV and Radio for more than 35 years.

He was an anchor on WBAL-TV before leaving to work for Maryland Public Television. He then went onto to work for WBAL Radio for 20 years.

Durian was 72.