  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Dave Durian, KDKA, Local TV, Obituary, WJZ

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Durian, a former member of the KDKA family, passed away on Monday morning.

He most recently worked in Maryland.

Our sister station WJZ in Baltimore reports that Durian was at his Baltimore County home when he suffered a stroke. He had also been diagnosed with lung cancer.

(Source: WJZ.com)

Durian was one of the first hosts of KDKA’s “Evening Magazine” back in the ’70s and ’80s.

He also worked on several other shows and projects at KDKA before leaving in 1982.

Durian then moved to Baltimore, where he went on to become a beloved figure on WBAL-TV and Radio for more than 35 years.

He was an anchor on WBAL-TV before leaving to work for Maryland Public Television. He then went onto to work for WBAL Radio for 20 years.

Durian was 72.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s