PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bills might be going up for Peoples Natural Gas customers.

Peoples Gas says they have filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for a base rate increase of $94.9 million to support its Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan.

If the request is approved, the company says a typical Peoples division residential customer would see a bill increase of approximately $10 per month and a typical Equitable division residential customer would see a bill increase of approximately $14 per month.

The plan’s goal is to remove and replace aging pipelines to improve infrastructure and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. The company says the base rate increase request also provides for the recovery of Peoples’ ongoing business costs, taxes, debt costs and a reasonable return on investment.

The earliest possible date for the rate change would be March 29, but the company says the new rates aren’t expected to go into effect until fall 2019.

Peoples says customers with fixed or limited incomes may be eligible for Peoples’ Customer Support Programs. Anyone who thinks they may be eligible can call 1-800-400-WARM or visit peoples-gas.com/help.

Customers with questions can call 1-800-764-0111 or visit peoples-gas.com/rates.