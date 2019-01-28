Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 16,000 pounds of “fun shapes” chicken nuggets are being recalled.

The recall applies to ready-to-eat 12-ounce packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets.”

The nuggets were shipped to retail locations across the country, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the nuggets contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions.

The recalled products have a “use by” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010. They also have an establishment number of “P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS says consumers who have purchased this product should throw them away or return them.

For more details, visit perduefarms.com/news/press-releases/?year=2019.