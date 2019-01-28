  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 16,000 pounds of “fun shapes” chicken nuggets are being recalled.

The recall applies to ready-to-eat 12-ounce packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets.”

The nuggets were shipped to retail locations across the country, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

(Photo Credit: Perdue Foods)

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the nuggets contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions.

The recalled products have a “use by” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010. They also have an establishment number of “P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS says consumers who have purchased this product should throw them away or return them.

For more details, visit perduefarms.com/news/press-releases/?year=2019.

