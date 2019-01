Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can now submit your 2018 tax returns.

Pennsylvania’s tax filing season opened Monday.

The Department of Revenue is reminding folks the sooner they file their taxes, the sooner they can get their tax returns.

Click here to find a link that will direct you to the state’s free, online tax filing service.

Taxes are due on April 15.