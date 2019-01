Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Black Panther” is heading back to movie theaters, and you can see it for free.

Disney will be releasing the movie again at AMC Theaters, beginning this Friday.

It will mark the first week of “Black History Month.”

In our area, “Black Panther” will play at the AMC Waterfront twice a day from Feb. 1-7.

You can find out how to get your free tickets, by visiting this link.