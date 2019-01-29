Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It is really easy to just throw stuff in your car and forget about it.

But in the bitter cold, you need to be more careful about what you are storing in your car – because it could have some serious consequences.

On nights like tonight, many things could actually be damaged or destroyed – some things you might not have thought of – No. 1 are you devices.

Lithium Ion batteries popular in cell phones are the most vulnerable component to cold. They can stop working temporarily, and with repeated sub-zero exposure can cause bigger problems.

Canned beverages like soda could cause some damage. Liquid expands when it freezes, and for canned products under pressure, it could leave a big mess – even a hazard – if they explode.

Musical instruments can be damaged because they will go out of tune in freezing temperatures. The damage is done when an instrument shrinks as a result of the cold air. If they are made out of wood they can crack.

Medication can freeze, causing some to lose their effectiveness – including those that need to be shaken.

The fuel tank on your vehicle can freeze. Keeping your fuel gauge at least half full helps prevent fuel lines from freezing.

The cold can affect tire pressure, too. So put air, antifreeze and gasoline in your car and get everything else out of it.