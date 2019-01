Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Braddock chose a new interim mayor to replace John Fetterman.

Chardae Jones was chose by council during a special meeting on Tuesday. She was one of five candidates for the position.

Jones says she wants to empower youth – and she says she’s a millennial voice that Braddock needs.

She will be appointed to the position for a year.