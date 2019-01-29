BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories issued as frigidly cold temperatures move in
Filed Under:Clarksburg, Harrison City, Opioid Crisis, West Virginia, Westmoreland County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor has been found guilty in West Virginia of illegally prescribing opioids to his patients.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old Dr. Felix Brizuela Jr. of Harrison City, Pennsylvania, was convicted in federal court in Clarksburg earlier this month on 15 counts of distributing controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

Prosecutors say Brizuela distributed oxycodone, fentanyl and oxymorphone without a legitimate medical purpose in Monongalia County between 2013 and 2015.

Brizuela faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

