PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Extreme cold temperatures are dangerous for people and pets alike, and animal advocates are telling people across the area to keep their dogs out of the elements.

Dog walker and owner of three dogs herself, Danielle O’Rourke has a lot to consider when it comes to the single digit temperatures over the next few days.

“Well, they still have to go to the bathroom so yes. Probably just for brief walks. Enough for them to go and go back in,” said O’Rourke.

The same goes for Samantha Schott.

“I’m definitely going to be talking to the owners this evening and telling them I’m probably just going to do a short potty break tomorrow, hang out with them inside, have some play and cuddle time because it’s just going to be too chilly to keep them out long,” said Schott.

Dara Metzger with Humane Animal Rescue said it’s actually against the law in Allegheny County to leave your dog outside for more than 30 minutes at a time in these temperatures.

When you do have to take your dog outside, there are some steps you should take.

“Putting a jacket on them like we have a jacket on Oscar right now can keep them warm on their short walks,” said Metzger.

One thing you’ll want to take note of when you take your dog outside to use the bathroom, is ice forming in between their paw pads. That could bring on the onset of frostbite even faster than normal.

What’s a sign of frostbitten paws?

A lot of times, they hold them up like intermittently because it will be painful, they’ll get real red and raw, they might bite at them a little bit,” said Metzger.

Metzger says dogs can even get hypothermia as quickly as humans can.

But for Riley, she’s ready to play, no matter how cold it gets.

“Riley loves the cold. This is the weather of her people. She’s part husky,” said O’Rourke.

Metzger wants to remind the public you see animals left outdoors, give the shelter a call.