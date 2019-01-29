Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While most will be inside trying to stay warm, firefighters and public works crews are among those who will be forced out into the cold to keep us safe.

First responders and public works crews around the region spent Tuesday gearing up for a public safety challenge over the next few days.

At the Central Volunteer Fire Department in Elizabeth Township, firefighters were readying their gear and preparing for potential emergency calls in dangerous single-digit temperatures.

“Every little spot of water on the roads is going to freeze… so we put calcium on the trucks to help with that,” Chief John Walter told KDKA. ”We try to switch our crews out a little bit more.”

In the city of Pittsburgh, a new salt supply was being put to the test. It’s a product that’s engineered to be effective even at 20-degrees below zero.

It’s one of many tools public works crews will be using.

“We also have some of our senior centers open extended hours for folks who need to stay warm,” Public Works Director Guy Costa said. “We’re working with the Red Cross and our Public Safety Department.”

It’s going to be a brutal two days.