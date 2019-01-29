Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Uber has chosen Pittsburgh as one of the first cities to roll out its new Uber Rewards Program. The more you ride and order Uber Eats, the more perks come your way.

It’s a first of its kind rewards program for a ride-sharing company. Uber Rewards is free to join.

Pittsburgh is one of the first cities to receive it during the nationwide rollout.

“Obviously you know Pittsburgh is a really important market and a really important city for us,” said Harry Hartfield, Uber’s Public Affairs Manager for Pittsburgh. “And we’re excited to be rolling this out in a market that is sort of a unique place for the company.”

Just open your Uber app, and you can opt right in.

“There’s four tiers of status. Blue, gold, platinum, and diamond. The more you spend on Uber your status goes up,” said Hartfield.

Every 500 points equals five dollars in riding cash. As your status increases, so do your perks.

“Once you hit our platinum status and higher, you can actually lock in a price point between two destinations,” said Hartfield.

That’s something regular riders are sure to love.

“The benefit of that is limitless because a lot of us do have certain spots where we’ll go on a regular basis and having that one especially during surge time would be so beneficial,” said Kimiko Sakai of Ingram Borough.

What you spend on Uber Eats also helps you accrue more points. More points will get you more perks.

“If you order in a lot, you can actually get a certain number of free deliveries in the month if you spend enough,” said Hartfield.

If you reach diamond status, some of the things you can look forward to are surprise complimentary upgrades, 24-7 phone support and access to highly-rated drivers.

“If it’s available, I don’t see the point in not using it. So, if I were to use Uber, I would definitely sign up for that,” said Rachel Reiff of Robinson Township.

Even if you’re not a frequent user, or have never “Ubered,” there is really no downside to enrolling in Uber Rewards.