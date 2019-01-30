Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some one-pot recipes for InstaPots.
Instant Pot Asian Pork
Ingredients:
- 1 pound white onions (or yellow onions, roughly chopped, about 4 cups)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 pounds pork shoulder (cut into roughly 2-inch cubes)
- ¼ cup stir fry sauce (store-bought, of your choice, teriyaki, soy-ginger, sesame, etc.)
- Rice
- Sesame seeds
- Chives (Chopped)
Directions:
- Place the onions in the inner pot, sprinkle the salt and pepper over them, and add the water.
- Place the pork on top of the onions and drizzle it with the sauce.
- Close and lock the lid. Set the valve to Sealing. Press Cancel, then press Manual or Pressure Cook and use the Pressure or Pressure Level button to select High Pressure. Set the time to 45 minutes.
- When the cooking cycle ends, press Cancel. Allow the appliance to cool and pressure release naturally, about 20 minutes. (The pressure is released when the small metal float valve next to the pressure-release valve sinks back into the lid and the lid is no longer locked.)
- Remove the lid. Use tongs to remove the pork from the inner pot and serve it with the sauce drizzled over it, accompanied by rice and garnished with sesame seeds and chopped chives.
Serves: 6
COOKING WITH RANIA (Pt. 2):
Stir Fried Vegetables with Almonds
Ingredients:
- 3 Tablespoons peanut oil
- 2 stalks celery – sliced diagonally
- 2 cups broccoli florets – crisped steamed
- 2 cups thick sliced carrots – crisped steamed
- 1 red bell pepper – cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 yellow bell pepper – cut into 1-inch pieces
- ½ cup whole blanched Almonds
- 1 cup stir fry sauce
Directions:
Heat a wok over medium heat and add in peanut oil. Quickly stir fry the celery just until it begins to wilt. Add in the broccoli florets, carrot slices, red and yellow pepper pieces and stir-fry until hot through. Add in the blanched almonds and the stir fry sauce. Stir-fry just until the sauce begins to bubble and has coated all of the vegetables. Serve immediately.
Serves: 4 as a side dish
Asian Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 pound sliced Persian cucumbers
- 2 sliced scallions
- ¼ cup cilantro
- 2 tablespoons sliced pickled ginger
- ½ finely chopped red jalapeno
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Directions:
- Mix 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon sugar and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt in a medium bowl.
- Toss with 1 pound sliced Persian cucumbers, 2 sliced scallions, ¼ cup cilantro, 2 tablespoons sliced pickled ginger, ½ finely chopped red jalapeno and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds.
Serves: 4