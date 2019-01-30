Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH. (KDKA) – District Attorney Stephen Zappala says he will take another look at whether charges should be filed in a fatal accident on the Parkway North.

On Oct. 5, 2017, Scott Hirsh was changing a tire on the Parkway North when he was killed by an errant driver. Just last week, the family was told that driver won’t be prosecuted.

“I feel that something should be done,” said Cheryl Hirsh. “That day my husband went to mortuary and he’s free to go home.”

But Wednesday, emerging from an hour-and-a-half meeting the family, Zappala said he’ll be taking another look.

“There are some things, I promised we would explore,” he said. “If the evidence, changes then we will reconsider out position.”

According to the state police report, witnesses says the 65-year-old driver was traveling at about 65 mph and never hit the brakes as he crossed from the left lane to the right and onto the shoulder, striking and killing the defenseless Hirsh. The driver was found not to have been drinking but told police he couldn’t remember what happened.

“Well, that’s the standard. Can we get to that threshold?” Zappala said when asked if there criminal negligence.

On the advice of their attorney, the family couldn’t say much — except they’ll be pursuing this to the end.

“Looks hopeful, so we’ll see what comes about at a later date,” said Cheryl Hirsh. “I really appreciate the fact that you’re following up on this ‘cause we need someone to stick by us and get justice for my husband Scott.”

Zappala said: “It’s a difficult conversation any time you lose someone important, especially in a family context. It’s sad, so I think we helped a little bit today but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”