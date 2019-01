Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Firefighters battled the bitter cold, as well as flames, in Homestead early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a house on McClure Street, near East 19th Street.

Officials say it started as a kitchen fire.

It then quickly went to two alarms before it was brought under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.