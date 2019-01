Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is trapped beneath a vehicle in New Homestead on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident, which was confirmed by dispatchers, occurred in the 4400 block of Basic Avenue.

Police and medics are on the scene trying to stabilize the vehicle before trying to get it off of the unidentified man.

There is currently no word on what caused the accident.

