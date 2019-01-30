Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Robinson, Stowe and Kennedy Townships have all three suspect in custody following a home invasion after they jumped from a moving car while fleeing from police.

According to police, multiple emergency calls came in from residents who were saying the suspects were going around, knocking on doors, trying to convince someone to let them in and out of the cold.

KDKA watched earlier as nearly a dozen officers searched a wooded hillside with flashlights and a K-9.

KDKA has learned that the incident started with an armed home invasion in Stowe Township at a home on Hober Avenue.

Three young male suspects left the home and hopped into a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

Police say a Kennedy Township officer spotted the car leaving the area of the crime and started trailing the car towards Ewings Mill Road.

Police say one suspect jumped out of the car near the bridge to I-79. A second suspect jumped out a little later down the road. The third suspect jumped out of the car near the Forest Grove Gun Club. The car crashed and then flipped down the hillside.

One of the suspects wound up in the creek and is in bad shape after being out in the cold for several hours, police said.

Two suspects were taken to nearby hospitals and the third suspect is at the Robinson Township Police Department. He will soon be transported to Stowe Twp Police Department.

KDKA watched as police towed the car away just after 5 a.m. There was significant damage to the car’s front end.

No word yet on a motive for the home invasion.

