



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Art Institute of Pittsburgh will close its doors for good at the end of March.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Pennsylvania Department of Education received notice on Monday after Dream Center Education Holdings, a nonprofit that bought the Art Institute campuses in 2017, submitted a closure notice to regulators.

The school will close permanently on March 31.

According to the Post-Gazette, about 230 students currently attend classes at the Pittsburgh school, but almost 2,000 students nationwide take Art Institute classes online. The online classes are managed by the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Students who are in the middle of taking a course when the school closes will be able to transfer to another Art Institute or a “partner institution.”

