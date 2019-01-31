BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 11th annual KDKA Radio Warmathon will take place Feb. 14 and 15.

During the annual Warmathon, KDKA Radio will be taking calls for donations to support the Dollar Energy Fund, which works with utility companies and their customers to help families stay warm during the winter.

The Warmathon is presented by Wahl Family Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.

You can visit warmathon.com to make a donation today or listen to the KDKA Radio Warmathon on Feb. 14 and 15 and call in.

