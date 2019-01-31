ARCTIC BLAST:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
Filed Under:Crash, I-376, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash that shut down all lanes of I-376 westbound Thursday afternoon was cleared a short time later.

PennDOT tweeted around 5:45 p.m. and said there was a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 77 — Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 — Squirrel Hill/Homestead.

The crash was cleared just before 6 p.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s