



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash that shut down all lanes of I-376 westbound Thursday afternoon was cleared a short time later.

PennDOT tweeted around 5:45 p.m. and said there was a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 77 — Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 — Squirrel Hill/Homestead.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 – Squirrel Hill/Homestead. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 31, 2019

The crash was cleared just before 6 p.m.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 – Squirrel Hill/Homestead. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 31, 2019

Further details have not yet been released.

