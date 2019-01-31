



SMITHTON (KDKA) — A crash and explosion involving a tractor trailer has shut down Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County.

According to state police, the tractor trailer was carrying propane tanks that exploded.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 flies over the scene —

According to PennDOTâ€™s 511PA Twitter page, the highway has been complete closed down between Exit 49 in Smithton and Exit 51A at Pa. 31 East.

UPDATE: Other incident on I-70 eastbound between Exit 49 – Smithton and Exit 51A – PA 31 East. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 31, 2019

State police say no injuries have been reported.

UPDATE: A truck tractor carrying propane tanks exploded causing I-70 to shut down. No injuries reported at this time. Working on rerouting traffic. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 31, 2019

Crews are working to re-route traffic around the highway closure.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.