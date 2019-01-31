BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
Filed Under:Crash, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV, Mount Pleasant, PennDOT, Smithton, Westmoreland County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SMITHTON (KDKA) — A crash and explosion involving a tractor trailer has shut down Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County.

According to state police, the tractor trailer was carrying propane tanks that exploded.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

It happened around 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 flies over the scene —

According to PennDOTâ€™s 511PA Twitter page, the highway has been complete closed down between Exit 49 in Smithton and Exit 51A at Pa. 31 East.

State police say no injuries have been reported.

Crews are working to re-route traffic around the highway closure.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s