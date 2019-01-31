BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and organizations cancelled, click for updated list.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School cancellation announcements are evolving with the ages, with many principals and school officials taking to social media with funny, creative ways to break the news to students and parents.

Farrell Area High School Principal Matthew Fowler took part in the fun and posted a YouTube video to announce a cancellation in the school district.

Freezing temperatures and wind chills prompted the district to cancel classes Thursday.

In a video, Fowler sings a parody of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity.”

“East side to the west side, just stay inside and stay alive. Bundle up nice and tight. You better think twice before you turn into ice,” Fowler sings.

In the video’s description, Fowler says the lyrics were written by his sister, Melissa.

You can watch the full video on YouTube.

