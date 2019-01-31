



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local ice rink could receive $100,000, and it’s up to you to decide which one.

There are the three finalists for the “Renovate the Rink” contest.

The Ice Mine in Connellsville, Fayette County, the Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, and the Hess Ice Rink in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County.

One of them will get money from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction.

The voting opens Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through Friday, Feb. 22.

If you would like to vote, visit pittsburghpenguins.com/renovatetherink.