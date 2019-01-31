



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been as cold as advertised.

Hereâ€™s the good news. The coldest weather we have seen in some time here locally is officially lifting and moving to the north today and overnight.

In its place will come a nice warm-up that will continue through the weekend.

Thereâ€™s actually a chance at hitting the 60s by Monday! Wonâ€™t that feel nice?

Today though?

We are setting records once again due to the bitter cold weather.

Technically, today will be colder than yesterday with a high of around 10 degrees. Wednesdayâ€™s high temperature in Pittsburgh topped out at the beginning of the day at 15 degrees.

Both today [Thursday] and yesterday saw morning lows plunging to minus-5 degrees. Both days set records for “coldest day.” Yesterdayâ€™s record low was minus-1 degree while todayâ€™s morning low record stood at minus-3 degrees.

It wasnâ€™t just cold in Pittsburgh, new records were set in Wheeling, West Virginia, and Zanesville, Ohio, on Wednesday along with DuBois tying their old record of minus-10 degrees. Thursday morning saw record low temperatures in Pittsburgh, Dubois and New Philadelphia.

DuBois was one of the colder places both Wednesday and today, falling to minus-10 degrees.

In Clarion County, Cooksburg fell to a stout minus-16 degrees.

Other places that have seen double digits this morning include the city of Clarion in Clarion County and Portersville in Butler County. The Franklin Airport in Venango County, along with several places in Mercer County, also fell to minus-10 or below this morning.

