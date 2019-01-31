



GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) â€” Police say a state lawmaker from western Pennsylvania had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the limit for driving when he was pulled over last month.

The Butler Eagle says Republican Rep. Tedd Nesbit was charged this week with driving under the influence and traffic violations.

The 51-year-old, third-term lawmaker from Grove City tells the paper he “made a horrible mistake” and won’t make excuses.

Police say they were alerted the evening of Dec. 8 about an erratic driver on Interstate 79 in Mercer County, and stopped Nesbit after he allegedly switched lanes without using a turn signal.

His blood-alcohol level was allegedly 0.175 percent, above the state’s driving limit of 0.08 percent.

Nesbit says he hopes to get into a diversion program designed for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

