WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A family is homeless after an overnight trailer fire in Westmoreland County.

The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. at the mobile home park along Finch Lane in West Newton in Sewickley Township.

The man who lived in the trailer said he was asleep when he woke up to the smell of smoke in his home. He was able to get up and get everyone out of the home before the trailer was engulfed in flames.

Four adults and six children all got out safely.

However, the mobile home is a total loss. Everything inside was destroyed.

The man who lived there said he believes it may have started in the fireplace. He’s been there for seven years.

When firefighters got to the scene, they not only had to deal with the massive flames, but the record-low temperatures as well. A tent was set up so they could take turns warming up.

The street were freezing over from the water as well.

The Red Cross is expected to help the family with their needs following the blaze.

